Trident Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident's stock on the last day opened at ₹37.1 and closed at ₹36.99. The high for the day was ₹37.8 and the low was ₹36.82. The market cap stood at 18870.63 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹52.85 and the low was at ₹31.66. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 647,628.
Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the 37.71 and 37.19 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 37.19 and selling near the hourly resistance at 37.71.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|37.68
|Support 1
|37.26
|Resistance 2
|37.94
|Support 2
|37.1
|Resistance 3
|38.1
|Support 3
|36.84
Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹37.8 & ₹36.82 yesterday to end at ₹37.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend