Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Trident Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2024, by 1.38 %. The stock closed at 36.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.5 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident's stock on the last day opened at 37.1 and closed at 36.99. The high for the day was 37.8 and the low was 36.82. The market cap stood at 18870.63 crore. The 52-week high was at 52.85 and the low was at 31.66. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 647,628.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 11:34 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the 37.71 and 37.19 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 37.19 and selling near the hourly resistance at 37.71.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 137.68Support 137.26
Resistance 237.94Support 237.1
Resistance 338.1Support 336.84
24 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident closed at ₹36.99 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 37.8 & 36.82 yesterday to end at 37.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.