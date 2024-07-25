Trident Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident's stock opened at ₹37.1 and closed at ₹36.99 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹37.8, while the low was ₹36.82. The market capitalization stood at ₹18,840.44 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹52.85 and ₹31.66, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,454,888 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trident Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|37.89
|Support 1
|37.0
|Resistance 2
|38.29
|Support 2
|36.51
|Resistance 3
|38.78
|Support 3
|36.11
Trident Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 1454 k.
Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹37.8 & ₹36.82 yesterday to end at ₹37.44. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend