Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Rises in Positive Trading Day

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident's stock opened and closed at ₹37.44 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹38.45, while the low was ₹37.13. The market capitalization stood at ₹18769.99 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹52.85 and ₹31.66 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 946641 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident share price is at ₹37.43 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹37.08 and ₹38.16 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹37.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 38.16 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident's stock has increased by 0.27%, currently trading at ₹37.42. Over the past year, Trident's shares have risen by 13.56% to reach ₹37.42. In contrast, Nifty has surged by 24.01% to reach 24406.10 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.53%
|3 Months
|-13.47%
|6 Months
|-17.71%
|YTD
|2.92%
|1 Year
|13.56%
Trident Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|38.16
|Support 1
|37.08
|Resistance 2
|38.86
|Support 2
|36.7
|Resistance 3
|39.24
|Support 3
|36.0
Trident Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 946 k.
Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹38.45 & ₹37.13 yesterday to end at ₹37.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend