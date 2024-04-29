Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Soars in Positive Trading Day

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹40.07 and closed at ₹39.8. The high was ₹40.39 and the low was ₹39.94. The market capitalization stood at ₹20,098.45 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹52.85 and ₹30.29 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,055,909 shares.
Trident share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 11.69% higher than yesterday
The volume of Trident traded by 12 AM is up by 11.69% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹40.02, an increase of 0.55%. Volume traded is a key indicator, alongside price, for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Trident share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 40.02 and 39.87 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 39.87 and selling near the hourly resistance of 40.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|40.04
|Support 1
|39.89
|Resistance 2
|40.12
|Support 2
|39.82
|Resistance 3
|40.19
|Support 3
|39.74
Trident Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Trident share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Trident share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|39.07
|10 Days
|39.53
|20 Days
|39.18
|50 Days
|40.67
|100 Days
|40.71
|300 Days
|38.20
Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹39.98, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹39.8
Trident share price is at ₹39.98 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹39.52 and ₹40.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹39.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 40.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹39.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹40.39 & ₹39.94 yesterday to end at ₹39.8. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
