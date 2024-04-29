Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Soars in Positive Trading Day

8 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2024, 12:52 PM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 39.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 39.98 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price TodayPremium
Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock on the last day had an open price of 40.07 and closed at 39.8. The high was 40.39 and the low was 39.94. The market capitalization stood at 20,098.45 crore. The 52-week high and low were 52.85 and 30.29 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,055,909 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 12:52:06 PM IST

Trident share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 11.69% higher than yesterday

The volume of Trident traded by 12 AM is up by 11.69% compared to yesterday, with the price at 40.02, an increase of 0.55%. Volume traded is a key indicator, alongside price, for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

29 Apr 2024, 12:33:51 PM IST

Trident share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 40.02 and 39.87 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 39.87 and selling near the hourly resistance of 40.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 140.04Support 139.89
Resistance 240.12Support 239.82
Resistance 340.19Support 339.74
29 Apr 2024, 12:25:26 PM IST

Trident Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Trident share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

29 Apr 2024, 12:22:16 PM IST

Trident share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days39.07
10 Days39.53
20 Days39.18
50 Days40.67
100 Days40.71
300 Days38.20
29 Apr 2024, 12:17:18 PM IST

Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹39.98, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹39.8

Trident share price is at 39.98 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 39.52 and 40.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 39.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 40.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Apr 2024, 11:45:09 AM IST

Trident share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 6.47% higher than yesterday

The volume of Trident traded by 11 AM is 6.47% higher than yesterday, with the price at 40.01, up by 0.53%. Both volume and price are important indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

29 Apr 2024, 11:37:45 AM IST

Trident share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 40.28 and 39.84 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 39.84 and selling near the hourly resistance at 40.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 140.02Support 139.87
Resistance 240.11Support 239.81
Resistance 340.17Support 339.72
29 Apr 2024, 11:22:00 AM IST

Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹39.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 40.39 & 39.94 yesterday to end at 39.8. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

