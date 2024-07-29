Trident Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident's stock closed at ₹37.32, slightly lower than the open price of ₹37.35. The high for the day was ₹38.42, while the low was ₹37.08. The market capitalization stood at ₹18,986.37 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low were ₹52.85 and ₹31.66, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 903,369 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trident Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 903 k.
Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹38.42 & ₹37.08 yesterday to end at ₹37.73. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.