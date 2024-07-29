Hello User
Trident Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident stock price went up today, 29 Jul 2024, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 37.32 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.73 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident's stock closed at 37.32, slightly lower than the open price of 37.35. The high for the day was 38.42, while the low was 37.08. The market capitalization stood at 18,986.37 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low were 52.85 and 31.66, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 903,369 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Trident Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
29 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9602 k

Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 903 k.

29 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident closed at ₹37.32 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 38.42 & 37.08 yesterday to end at 37.73. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

