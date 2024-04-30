Active Stocks
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident closed today at ₹39.36, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹39.78

34 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2024, 08:00 PM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 39.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 39.36 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price TodayPremium
Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock on the last day opened at 40.07 and closed at 39.8. The high for the day was 40.39 and the low was 39.72. The market capitalization stood at 20,017.94 crore. The 52-week high was 52.85 and the 52-week low was 30.29. The BSE volume for the day was 1,805,180 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:00:33 PM IST

Trident share price Today : Shareholding information

Trident has a 0.01% MF holding & 2.65% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.05% in december to 0.01% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.55% in december to 2.65% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:35:35 PM IST

30 Apr 2024, 06:06:54 PM IST

Trident share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Trident's stock price decreased by 1.06% to reach 39.36, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Companies like Arvind, Garware Technical Fibres, and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing are seeing a decline in their stock prices, whereas K P R Mill, another industry peer, is witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
K P R Mill844.03.050.36927.4551.628849.1
Trident39.36-0.42-1.0652.8531.1820057.68
Arvind315.1-0.85-0.27337.2103.538239.79
Garware Technical Fibres3223.9-22.3-0.693830.052854.856569.72
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing172.95-1.65-0.95194.9578.73572.02
30 Apr 2024, 05:35:12 PM IST

Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Trident stock's price fluctuated between a low of 39.15 and a high of 40.15 on the current trading day.

30 Apr 2024, 03:53:32 PM IST

Trident share price Today :Trident closed today at ₹39.36, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹39.78

Trident share price closed the day at 39.36 - a 1.06% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 39.88 , 40.47 , 40.78. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 38.98 , 38.67 , 38.08.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:45:36 PM IST

Trident share price Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 1.26% higher than yesterday

The volume of Trident traded by 3 PM today is 1.26% higher than yesterday, with the price at 39.36, up by -1.06%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it suggests a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 03:33:18 PM IST

Trident Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:18:00 PM IST

Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹39.29, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹39.78

The current market price of Trident has broken the first support of 39.53 & second support of 39.32 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 38.88. If the stock price breaks the final support of 38.88 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

30 Apr 2024, 03:00:35 PM IST

Trident share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days39.07
10 Days39.53
20 Days39.18
50 Days40.67
100 Days40.71
300 Days38.22
30 Apr 2024, 02:55:34 PM IST

Trident Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Trident share is Neutral and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

30 Apr 2024, 02:45:54 PM IST

Trident share price Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is -16.40% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Trident by 2 PM is 16.40% lower than the previous day, while the price has decreased by 0.83% to 39.45. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 02:40:43 PM IST

Trident share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving back and forth between levels of 39.63 and 39.48 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 39.48 and selling near the hourly resistance at 39.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 139.55Support 139.45
Resistance 239.61Support 239.41
Resistance 339.65Support 339.35
30 Apr 2024, 02:16:04 PM IST

30 Apr 2024, 02:05:58 PM IST

Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹39.52, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹39.78

The current market price of Trident has broken the first support of 39.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 39.32. If the stock price breaks the second support of 39.32 then there can be further negative price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:51:30 PM IST

Trident share price Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is -7.66% lower than yesterday

The volume of Trident traded by 1 PM is down by 7.66% compared to yesterday, with the price at 39.55, a decrease of 0.58%. Volume traded is a key indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:39:07 PM IST

Trident share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Trident reached a peak of 39.6 and a low of 39.45 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance at 39.57 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 139.63Support 139.48
Resistance 239.69Support 239.39
Resistance 339.78Support 339.33
30 Apr 2024, 01:01:24 PM IST

Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Trident stock reached a low of 39.47 and a high of 40.15.

30 Apr 2024, 12:50:43 PM IST

Trident share price Today : Volume traded till 12 AM is -10.10% lower than yesterday

The volume of Trident traded by 12 AM is 10.10% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 39.54, a decrease of 0.6%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may indicate potential further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:39:15 PM IST

Trident share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 39.67 and 39.44 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 39.44 and selling near the hourly resistance at 39.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 139.57Support 139.48
Resistance 239.61Support 239.43
Resistance 339.66Support 339.39
30 Apr 2024, 12:24:24 PM IST

Trident Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Trident share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

30 Apr 2024, 12:23:52 PM IST

30 Apr 2024, 12:17:39 PM IST

Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹39.54, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹39.78

Trident share price is at 39.54 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 39.53 and 40.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 39.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 40.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:47:17 AM IST

Trident share price Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -10.64% lower than yesterday

The volume of Trident traded by 11 AM is 10.64% lower than yesterday, with the price at 39.52, down by 0.65%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:34:41 AM IST

Trident share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Trident's stock price ranged between 39.5 and 39.73 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 39.57 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor for potential support levels at 39.42 and 39.19.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 139.67Support 139.44
Resistance 239.81Support 239.35
Resistance 339.9Support 339.21
30 Apr 2024, 11:22:18 AM IST

Trident share price NSE Live :Trident trading at ₹39.56, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹39.78

Trident share price is at 39.56 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 39.53 and 40.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 39.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 40.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:16:31 AM IST

30 Apr 2024, 10:49:14 AM IST

Trident share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -32.65% lower than yesterday

The volume of Trident traded by 10 AM is 32.65% lower than yesterday, with the price at 39.62, down by 0.4%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 10:33:34 AM IST

Trident share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Trident touched a high of 40.04 & a low of 39.66 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 139.95Support 139.57
Resistance 240.18Support 239.42
Resistance 340.33Support 339.19
30 Apr 2024, 10:10:34 AM IST

Trident Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:57:10 AM IST

30 Apr 2024, 09:37:18 AM IST

Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹39.88, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹39.78

Trident share price is at 39.88 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 39.53 and 40.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 39.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 40.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:17:10 AM IST

Trident share price live: Price Analysis

The Trident share price has increased by 0.08% today, reaching 39.81. Over the past year, Trident shares have seen a 27.81% price increase, while the Nifty index rose by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.66%
3 Months-15.08%
6 Months14.06%
YTD9.5%
1 Year27.81%
30 Apr 2024, 08:46:07 AM IST

Trident share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 140.18Support 139.53
Resistance 240.62Support 239.32
Resistance 340.83Support 338.88
30 Apr 2024, 08:32:15 AM IST

30 Apr 2024, 08:15:03 AM IST

Trident share price Today : Trident volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14559 k

The trading volume yesterday was 43.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 1805 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:02:30 AM IST

Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹39.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 40.39 & 39.72 yesterday to end at 39.8. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

