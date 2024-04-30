Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident closed today at 39.36, down -1.06% from yesterday's 39.78

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock on the last day opened at ₹40.07 and closed at ₹39.8. The high for the day was ₹40.39 and the low was ₹39.72. The market capitalization stood at ₹20,017.94 crore. The 52-week high was ₹52.85 and the 52-week low was ₹30.29. The BSE volume for the day was 1,805,180 shares traded.
Trident has a 0.01% MF holding & 2.65% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.05% in december to 0.01% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.55% in december to 2.65% in march quarter.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Today, Trident's stock price decreased by 1.06% to reach ₹39.36, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Companies like Arvind, Garware Technical Fibres, and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing are seeing a decline in their stock prices, whereas K P R Mill, another industry peer, is witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|K P R Mill
|844.0
|3.05
|0.36
|927.4
|551.6
|28849.1
|Trident
|39.36
|-0.42
|-1.06
|52.85
|31.18
|20057.68
|Arvind
|315.1
|-0.85
|-0.27
|337.2
|103.53
|8239.79
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3223.9
|-22.3
|-0.69
|3830.05
|2854.85
|6569.72
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|172.95
|-1.65
|-0.95
|194.95
|78.7
|3572.02
Trident stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹39.15 and a high of ₹40.15 on the current trading day.
Trident share price closed the day at ₹39.36 - a 1.06% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 39.88 , 40.47 , 40.78. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 38.98 , 38.67 , 38.08.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The volume of Trident traded by 3 PM today is 1.26% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹39.36, up by -1.06%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it suggests a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
The current market price of Trident has broken the first support of ₹39.53 & second support of ₹39.32 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹38.88. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹38.88 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|39.07
|10 Days
|39.53
|20 Days
|39.18
|50 Days
|40.67
|100 Days
|40.71
|300 Days
|38.22
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Trident share is Neutral and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
The trading volume of Trident by 2 PM is 16.40% lower than the previous day, while the price has decreased by 0.83% to ₹39.45. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving back and forth between levels of 39.63 and 39.48 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 39.48 and selling near the hourly resistance at 39.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|39.55
|Support 1
|39.45
|Resistance 2
|39.61
|Support 2
|39.41
|Resistance 3
|39.65
|Support 3
|39.35
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current market price of Trident has broken the first support of ₹39.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹39.32. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹39.32 then there can be further negative price movement.
The volume of Trident traded by 1 PM is down by 7.66% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹39.55, a decrease of 0.58%. Volume traded is a key indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Trident reached a peak of 39.6 and a low of 39.45 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance at 39.57 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|39.63
|Support 1
|39.48
|Resistance 2
|39.69
|Support 2
|39.39
|Resistance 3
|39.78
|Support 3
|39.33
Today, Trident stock reached a low of ₹39.47 and a high of ₹40.15.
The volume of Trident traded by 12 AM is 10.10% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹39.54, a decrease of 0.6%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may indicate potential further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 39.67 and 39.44 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 39.44 and selling near the hourly resistance at 39.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|39.57
|Support 1
|39.48
|Resistance 2
|39.61
|Support 2
|39.43
|Resistance 3
|39.66
|Support 3
|39.39
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Trident share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|39.07
|10 Days
|39.53
|20 Days
|39.18
|50 Days
|40.67
|100 Days
|40.71
|300 Days
|38.22
Trident share price is at ₹39.54 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹39.53 and ₹40.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹39.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 40.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Trident traded by 11 AM is 10.64% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹39.52, down by 0.65%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Trident's stock price ranged between 39.5 and 39.73 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 39.57 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor for potential support levels at 39.42 and 39.19.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|39.67
|Support 1
|39.44
|Resistance 2
|39.81
|Support 2
|39.35
|Resistance 3
|39.9
|Support 3
|39.21
Trident share price is at ₹39.56 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹39.53 and ₹40.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹39.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 40.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Trident's stock price dropped by 0.6% to reach ₹39.54, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing is declining, whereas K P R Mill, Arvind, and Garware Technical Fibres are seeing an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.44% and 0.39% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|K P R Mill
|850.85
|9.9
|1.18
|927.4
|551.6
|29083.24
|Trident
|39.54
|-0.24
|-0.6
|52.85
|31.18
|20149.41
|Arvind
|316.5
|0.55
|0.17
|337.2
|103.53
|8276.39
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3255.4
|9.2
|0.28
|3830.05
|2854.85
|6633.91
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|173.8
|-0.8
|-0.46
|194.95
|78.7
|3589.58
The volume of Trident traded by 10 AM is 32.65% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹39.62, down by 0.4%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Trident touched a high of 40.04 & a low of 39.66 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|39.95
|Support 1
|39.57
|Resistance 2
|40.18
|Support 2
|39.42
|Resistance 3
|40.33
|Support 3
|39.19
Trident's stock price remained unchanged today at ₹39.78, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed performances. Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing is declining, whereas K P R Mill, Arvind, and Garware Technical Fibres are all seeing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.27% and 0.38% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|K P R Mill
|850.85
|9.9
|1.18
|927.4
|551.6
|29083.24
|Trident
|39.78
|0.0
|0.0
|52.85
|31.18
|20271.71
|Arvind
|318.9
|2.95
|0.93
|337.2
|103.53
|8339.15
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3256.15
|9.95
|0.31
|3830.05
|2854.85
|6635.44
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|173.8
|-0.8
|-0.46
|194.95
|78.7
|3589.58
Trident share price is at ₹39.88 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹39.53 and ₹40.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹39.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 40.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The Trident share price has increased by 0.08% today, reaching ₹39.81. Over the past year, Trident shares have seen a 27.81% price increase, while the Nifty index rose by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.66%
|3 Months
|-15.08%
|6 Months
|14.06%
|YTD
|9.5%
|1 Year
|27.81%
The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|40.18
|Support 1
|39.53
|Resistance 2
|40.62
|Support 2
|39.32
|Resistance 3
|40.83
|Support 3
|38.88
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 43.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 1805 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹40.39 & ₹39.72 yesterday to end at ₹39.8. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
