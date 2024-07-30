Trident Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident's stock price on the last day closed at ₹37.73, slightly lower than the open price of ₹38.48. The high for the day was ₹39.1, while the low was ₹38.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹19,212.82 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹52.85 and ₹31.66, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,223,298 shares traded.
Trident Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|38.81
|Support 1
|37.8
|Resistance 2
|39.46
|Support 2
|37.44
|Resistance 3
|39.82
|Support 3
|36.79
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 95.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1223 k.
Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹39.1 & ₹38.1 yesterday to end at ₹38.18. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.