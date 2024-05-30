Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Trident Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident stock price went down today, 30 May 2024, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 37.31 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.16 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident's stock closed at 37.31 on the last trading day with an open price of 37.3. The high for the day was 37.59 and the low was 36.99. The market capitalization stands at 18,936.57 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 52.85 and 31.66 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,068,443 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Trident Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 137.52Support 136.87
Resistance 237.88Support 236.58
Resistance 338.17Support 336.22
30 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Trident Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
30 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10788 k

Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 1068 k.

30 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident closed at ₹37.31 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 37.59 & 36.99 yesterday to end at 37.31. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.