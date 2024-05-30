Trident Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident's stock closed at ₹37.31 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹37.3. The high for the day was ₹37.59 and the low was ₹36.99. The market capitalization stands at ₹18,936.57 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹52.85 and ₹31.66 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,068,443 shares traded.
Trident Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|37.52
|Support 1
|36.87
|Resistance 2
|37.88
|Support 2
|36.58
|Resistance 3
|38.17
|Support 3
|36.22
Trident Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 1068 k.
Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹37.59 & ₹36.99 yesterday to end at ₹37.31. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend