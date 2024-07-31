Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident stock price went down today, 31 Jul 2024, by -1.81 %. The stock closed at 40.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40.06 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident's stock opened at 38.3 and closed at 38.18 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 41.25, while the low was 37.99. The market capitalization stood at 20,531.25 crore. The 52-week high and low were 52.85 and 31.68, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,506,348 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident trading at ₹40.06, down -1.81% from yesterday's ₹40.8

Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident share price is at 40.06 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 38.75 and 42.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 38.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 Jul 2024, 09:20 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident's stock price dropped by 1.81% today, trading at 40.06. Over the past year, Trident's shares have increased by 26.65% to 40.06. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.31%
3 Months-5.24%
6 Months-15.39%
YTD12.34%
1 Year26.65%
31 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Trident Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 142.03Support 138.75
Resistance 243.28Support 236.72
Resistance 345.31Support 335.47
31 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Trident Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
31 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident volume yesterday was 119 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15468 k

Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 670.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 113 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

31 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident closed at ₹38.18 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 41.25 & 37.99 yesterday to end at 40.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.