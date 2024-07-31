Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident's stock opened at ₹38.3 and closed at ₹38.18 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹41.25, while the low was ₹37.99. The market capitalization stood at ₹20,531.25 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹52.85 and ₹31.68, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,506,348 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident share price is at ₹40.06 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹38.75 and ₹42.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹38.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident's stock price dropped by 1.81% today, trading at ₹40.06. Over the past year, Trident's shares have increased by 26.65% to ₹40.06. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.31%
|3 Months
|-5.24%
|6 Months
|-15.39%
|YTD
|12.34%
|1 Year
|26.65%
Trident Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|42.03
|Support 1
|38.75
|Resistance 2
|43.28
|Support 2
|36.72
|Resistance 3
|45.31
|Support 3
|35.47
Trident Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 670.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 113 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹41.25 & ₹37.99 yesterday to end at ₹40.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend