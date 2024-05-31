Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident stock on the rise in today's trading

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident's stock opened at ₹37.15 and closed at ₹37.16 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹37.42, while the low was ₹36.80. The market capitalization stood at ₹18,778.6 crore. The 52-week high was ₹52.85, and the low was ₹31.66. The BSE volume for the day was 1,350,928 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident share price is at ₹36.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹36.67 and ₹37.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹36.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 37.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident's stock price increased by 0.52% today, reaching ₹37.04. Over the past year, Trident's shares have risen by 12.86% to ₹37.04. In contrast, Nifty saw a 20.69% increase to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.9%
|3 Months
|-14.52%
|6 Months
|1.52%
|YTD
|1.52%
|1 Year
|12.86%
Trident Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|37.27
|Support 1
|36.67
|Resistance 2
|37.63
|Support 2
|36.43
|Resistance 3
|37.87
|Support 3
|36.07
Trident Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 1350 k.
Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹37.42 & ₹36.8 yesterday to end at ₹37.16. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend