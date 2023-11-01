Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TV Today Network share price Today Live Updates : TV Today Network Shares Plummet as Company Reports Disappointing Performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TV Today Network stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 215.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 214.5 per share. Investors should monitor TV Today Network stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TV Today Network

The TV Today Network stock opened at 215 and closed at 215.4 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 218.35 and a low of 213. The market capitalization of the company is 1279.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 246.56 and the 52-week low is 170. The BSE volume for the day was 5061 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST TV Today Network share price Today :TV Today Network trading at ₹214.5, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹215.4

The TV Today Network stock is currently priced at 214.5. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.9, suggesting a decrease of 0.9 in the stock price.

01 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST TV Today Network share price Live :TV Today Network closed at ₹215.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, TV Today Network had a volume of 5061 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 215.4 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.