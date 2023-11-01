TV Today Network share price Today Live Updates : TV Today Network Shares Plummet as Company Reports Disappointing Performance

The TV Today Network stock opened at ₹215 and closed at ₹215.4 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹218.35 and a low of ₹213. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1279.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹246.56 and the 52-week low is ₹170. The BSE volume for the day was 5061 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The TV Today Network stock is currently priced at ₹214.5. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.9, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.9 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, TV Today Network had a volume of 5061 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹215.4 per share.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!