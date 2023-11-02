Hello User
TV Today Network share price Today Live Updates : TV Today Network stocks plummet as company faces financial challenges

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TV Today Network stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -3.75 %. The stock closed at 214.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 206.45 per share. Investors should monitor TV Today Network stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TV Today Network

On the last day, TV Today Network had an open price of 219.9 and a close price of 214.5. The stock reached a high of 219.9 and a low of 203.4. The market capitalization of the company is 1231.86 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 246.56 and 170 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6466 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST TV Today Network share price Today :TV Today Network trading at ₹206.45, down -3.75% from yesterday's ₹214.5

The current data for TV Today Network stock shows that the price is 206.45 and there has been a percent change of -3.75. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.75% from its previous value. The net change is -8.05, indicating that the stock has decreased by 8.05 in value. Overall, the stock price has decreased and experienced a negative change.

02 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST TV Today Network share price Live :TV Today Network closed at ₹214.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, TV Today Network had a volume of 6466 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 214.5.

