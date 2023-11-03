Hello User
TV Today Network share price Today Live Updates : TV Today Network Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TV Today Network stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 193.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.4 per share. Investors should monitor TV Today Network stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TV Today Network

TV Today Network had an open price of 204.3 and a close price of 206.45 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 204.3, while the low was 192.35. The market capitalization of the company is 1,152.2 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 246.56, and the 52-week low is 170. The stock had a trading volume of 22,103 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:34 AM IST TV Today Network share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
GTPL Hathway167.250.20.12196.893.51880.94
New Delhi Television196.22.251.16470.05167.051264.93
TV Today Network195.552.451.27246.56170.01166.82
Zee Media Corporation14.960.533.6717.457.63935.64
Entertainment Network India178.00.250.14197.8109.7848.53
03 Nov 2023, 10:32 AM IST TV Today Network share price Today :TV Today Network trading at ₹195.4, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹193.1

The stock price of TV Today Network is currently 195.4, with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 2.3. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.19% or 2.3 rupees.

03 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST TV Today Network share price live: Today's Price range

TV Today Network stock's low price for the day was 193.05, while the high price reached 195.8.

03 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST TV Today Network share price update :TV Today Network trading at ₹195.45, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹193.1

The current stock price of TV Today Network is 195.45. There has been a percent change of 1.22, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

03 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST TV Today Network Live Updates

03 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST TV Today Network share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.98%
3 Months-2.36%
6 Months-5.88%
YTD0.62%
1 Year-11.11%
03 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST TV Today Network share price Today :TV Today Network trading at ₹193.1, down -6.47% from yesterday's ₹206.45

TV Today Network stock has seen a decrease in its price by 6.47% or 13.35. The current price stands at 193.1.

03 Nov 2023, 08:21 AM IST TV Today Network share price Live :TV Today Network closed at ₹206.45 on last trading day

On the last day of TV Today Network's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 22103. The closing price for the day was 206.45.

