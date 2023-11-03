TV Today Network share price Today Live Updates : TV Today Network Soars in Trading Today

TV Today Network had an open price of ₹204.3 and a close price of ₹206.45 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹204.3, while the low was ₹192.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1,152.2 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹246.56, and the 52-week low is ₹170. The stock had a trading volume of 22,103 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|GTPL Hathway
|167.25
|0.2
|0.12
|196.8
|93.5
|1880.94
|New Delhi Television
|196.2
|2.25
|1.16
|470.05
|167.05
|1264.93
|TV Today Network
|195.55
|2.45
|1.27
|246.56
|170.0
|1166.82
|Zee Media Corporation
|14.96
|0.53
|3.67
|17.45
|7.63
|935.64
|Entertainment Network India
|178.0
|0.25
|0.14
|197.8
|109.7
|848.53
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.98%
|3 Months
|-2.36%
|6 Months
|-5.88%
|YTD
|0.62%
|1 Year
|-11.11%
