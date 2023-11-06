TV Today Network share price Today Live Updates : TV Today Network Soars with Strong Trading Day

TV Today Network's stock opened at ₹194.25 and closed at ₹193.10 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹202.95 and a low of ₹193.05 during the trading session. The company has a market capitalization of ₹1205.9 crore. Its 52-week high and low are ₹246.56 and ₹170 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 50,000 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of TV Today Network is ₹202.1. It has experienced a percent change of 4.66, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 9, suggesting that the stock has gained 9 points.
On the last day of TV Today Network trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 50,000 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹193.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!