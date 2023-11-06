Hello User
TV Today Network share price Today Live Updates : TV Today Network Soars with Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TV Today Network stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 4.66 %. The stock closed at 193.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 202.1 per share. Investors should monitor TV Today Network stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TV Today Network

TV Today Network's stock opened at 194.25 and closed at 193.10 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 202.95 and a low of 193.05 during the trading session. The company has a market capitalization of 1205.9 crore. Its 52-week high and low are 246.56 and 170 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 50,000 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST TV Today Network share price Today :TV Today Network trading at ₹202.1, up 4.66% from yesterday's ₹193.1

The current stock price of TV Today Network is 202.1. It has experienced a percent change of 4.66, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 9, suggesting that the stock has gained 9 points.

06 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST TV Today Network share price Live :TV Today Network closed at ₹193.1 on last trading day

On the last day of TV Today Network trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 50,000 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 193.1.

