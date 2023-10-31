Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TV Today Network share price Today Live Updates : TV Today Network Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TV Today Network stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 216.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 216.7 per share. Investors should monitor TV Today Network stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TV Today Network

TV Today Network's stock opened at 223.8 and closed at 216.3, with a high of 223.8 and a low of 211.8. The market capitalization stands at 1,293.02 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 246.56 and the 52-week low is 170. The BSE volume for the day was 4,811 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST TV Today Network share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.61%
3 Months7.72%
6 Months11.02%
YTD11.65%
1 Year-3.11%
31 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST TV Today Network share price Today :TV Today Network trading at ₹216.7, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹216.3

The current stock price of TV Today Network is 216.7 with a net change of 0.4 and a percent change of 0.18. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

31 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST TV Today Network share price Live :TV Today Network closed at ₹216.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TV Today Network on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4811. The closing price for the stock was 216.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.