TV Today Network share price Today Live Updates : TV Today Network Surges in Positive Trading

TV Today Network's stock opened at ₹223.8 and closed at ₹216.3, with a high of ₹223.8 and a low of ₹211.8. The market capitalization stands at ₹1,293.02 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹246.56 and the 52-week low is ₹170. The BSE volume for the day was 4,811 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.61%
|3 Months
|7.72%
|6 Months
|11.02%
|YTD
|11.65%
|1 Year
|-3.11%
The current stock price of TV Today Network is ₹216.7 with a net change of 0.4 and a percent change of 0.18. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for TV Today Network on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4811. The closing price for the stock was ₹216.3.
