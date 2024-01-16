Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TV18 Broadcast share price Today Live Updates : TV18 Broadcast Stock Plummets in Negative Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:28 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TV18 Broadcast stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -1.29 %. The stock closed at 62.86 per share. The stock is currently trading at 62.05 per share. Investors should monitor TV18 Broadcast stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TV18 Broadcast Stock Price Today

TV18 Broadcast Share Price Today : TV18 Broadcast's stock opened at 62.89 and closed at 62.86 on the last day. The stock had a high of 63.56 and a low of 62.57. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 10,781.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 66.76 and the 52-week low is 27.35. On the BSE, a total of 517,563 shares of TV18 Broadcast were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 11:28 AM IST TV18 Broadcast share price live: Today's Price range

TV18 Broadcast stock's low price for the day is 61.75 and the high price is 63.56.

16 Jan 2024, 11:18 AM IST TV18 Broadcast share price NSE Live :TV18 Broadcast trading at ₹62.05, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹62.86

TV18 Broadcast stock is currently trading at 62.05 per share, which reflects a decrease of 1.29% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.81.

16 Jan 2024, 10:30 AM IST TV18 Broadcast share price live: Stock Peers

16 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST TV18 Broadcast share price Live :TV18 Broadcast closed at ₹62.86 on last trading day

On the last day of TV18 Broadcast trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 517,563 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 62.86 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.