TV18 Broadcast share price Today Live Updates : TV18 Broadcast shares plummet as market sentiments turn bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TV18 Broadcast stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -3.5 %. The stock closed at 62.86 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.66 per share. Investors should monitor TV18 Broadcast stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TV18 Broadcast Stock Price Today

TV18 Broadcast Share Price Today : TV18 Broadcast's stock opened at 62.89 and closed at 62.86 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 63.56, while the low was 59.38. The market capitalization of TV18 Broadcast is currently 10,399.31 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 66.76 and 27.35, respectively. On the BSE, a total of 2,759,819 shares were traded for TV18 Broadcast.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST TV18 Broadcast share price Today :TV18 Broadcast trading at ₹60.66, down -3.5% from yesterday's ₹62.86

The current data of TV18 Broadcast stock shows that the price is 60.66, which represents a percent change of -3.5%. The net change in the stock price is -2.2. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous value.

17 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST TV18 Broadcast share price Live :TV18 Broadcast closed at ₹62.86 on last trading day

On the last day of TV18 Broadcast trading on the BSE, a total of 2,759,819 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 62.86.

