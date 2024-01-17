TV18 Broadcast share price Today Live Updates : TV18 Broadcast shares plummet as market sentiments turn bearish

TV18 Broadcast Share Price Today : TV18 Broadcast's stock opened at ₹62.89 and closed at ₹62.86 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹63.56, while the low was ₹59.38. The market capitalization of TV18 Broadcast is currently ₹10,399.31 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹66.76 and ₹27.35, respectively. On the BSE, a total of 2,759,819 shares were traded for TV18 Broadcast.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of TV18 Broadcast stock shows that the price is ₹60.66, which represents a percent change of -3.5%. The net change in the stock price is -2.2. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous value.
