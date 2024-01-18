TV18 Broadcast share price Today Live Updates : TV18 Broadcast faces stock decline

TV18 Broadcast Share Price Today : On the last day of TV18 Broadcast, the stock opened at ₹58 and closed at ₹60.66. The high for the day was ₹68.6, while the low was ₹57.98. The market capitalization of TV18 Broadcast is ₹11,208.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹66.76, and the 52-week low is ₹27.35. The BSE volume for TV18 Broadcast was 8,560,470 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.