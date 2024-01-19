TV18 Broadcast share price Today Live Updates : TV18 Broadcast Soars on Positive Trading Day

TV18 Broadcast Share Price Today : TV18 Broadcast's stock opened at ₹64.99 and closed at ₹65.38 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹66 and a low of ₹61.87 during the day. The market capitalization of TV18 Broadcast is ₹11,028.48 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹68.6, while the 52-week low is ₹27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,089 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for TV18 Broadcast stock shows that the price is ₹68.2, which represents a 6.15% increase. This corresponds to a net change of 3.95.
On the last day of TV18 Broadcast trading on the BSE, a total of 2,121,089 shares were traded at a closing price of ₹65.38 per share.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!