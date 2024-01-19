Hello User
TV18 Broadcast share price Today Live Updates : TV18 Broadcast Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
TV18 Broadcast stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 6.15 %. The stock closed at 64.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 68.2 per share. Investors should monitor TV18 Broadcast stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TV18 Broadcast Stock Price Today

TV18 Broadcast Share Price Today : TV18 Broadcast's stock opened at 64.99 and closed at 65.38 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 66 and a low of 61.87 during the day. The market capitalization of TV18 Broadcast is 11,028.48 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 68.6, while the 52-week low is 27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,089 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:21 AM IST TV18 Broadcast share price Today :TV18 Broadcast trading at ₹68.2, up 6.15% from yesterday's ₹64.25

The current data for TV18 Broadcast stock shows that the price is 68.2, which represents a 6.15% increase. This corresponds to a net change of 3.95.

19 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST TV18 Broadcast share price Live :TV18 Broadcast closed at ₹65.38 on last trading day

On the last day of TV18 Broadcast trading on the BSE, a total of 2,121,089 shares were traded at a closing price of 65.38 per share.

