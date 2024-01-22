 TV18 Broadcast share price Today Live Updates : TV18 Broadcast shares surge on strong quarterly results | Mint
TV18 Broadcast share price Today Live Updates : TV18 Broadcast shares surge on strong quarterly results
LIVE UPDATES

TV18 Broadcast share price Today Live Updates : TV18 Broadcast shares surge on strong quarterly results

4 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Livemint

TV18 Broadcast stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 65.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 65.65 per share. Investors should monitor TV18 Broadcast stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TV18 Broadcast Stock Price TodayPremium
TV18 Broadcast Stock Price Today

TV18 Broadcast Share Price Today : TV18 Broadcast's stock price opened at 65.98 and closed at 65.54 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 66.9 and a low of 65 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 11,254.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 68.62 and the 52-week low is 27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,379 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:30:03 AM IST

TV18 Broadcast share price live: Today's Price range

TV18 Broadcast's stock had a low price of 65 and a high price of 66.9 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 11:21:41 AM IST

TV18 Broadcast share price update :TV18 Broadcast trading at ₹65.65, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹65.54

The current data for TV18 Broadcast stock shows that the price is 65.65, with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 0.11. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.17% and the net change in price is 0.11.

22 Jan 2024, 10:33:20 AM IST

TV18 Broadcast share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Zee Entertainment Enterprises231.75-3.75-1.59299.5172.2522260.04
Network 18 Media & Investments127.60.570.45136.248.3513359.06
TV18 Broadcast65.650.110.1768.6227.3511254.77
Hathway Cable & Datacom23.88-0.14-0.5826.1212.214227.01
Dish Tv India20.560.291.4324.812.43785.62
22 Jan 2024, 10:26:48 AM IST

TV18 Broadcast share price live: Today's Price range

TV18 Broadcast stock reached a low price of 65 and a high price of 66.9 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:20:07 AM IST

TV18 Broadcast share price Live :TV18 Broadcast trading at ₹65.65, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹65.54

The stock price of TV18 Broadcast is currently at 65.65. There has been a percent change of 0.17, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.11, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.

Click here for TV18 Broadcast Profit Loss

22 Jan 2024, 10:05:11 AM IST

TV18 Broadcast Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:40:47 AM IST

TV18 Broadcast share price update :TV18 Broadcast trading at ₹65.65, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹65.54

TV18 Broadcast stock is currently priced at 65.65 with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 0.11.

22 Jan 2024, 09:37:44 AM IST

TV18 Broadcast share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.63%
3 Months29.44%
6 Months61.06%
YTD29.8%
1 Year86.75%
22 Jan 2024, 09:03:39 AM IST

TV18 Broadcast share price Today :TV18 Broadcast trading at ₹65.65, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹65.54

The current stock price of TV18 Broadcast is 65.65. There has been a 0.17% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.11.

22 Jan 2024, 08:04:23 AM IST

TV18 Broadcast share price Live :TV18 Broadcast closed at ₹65.54 on last trading day

On the last day of TV18 Broadcast trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,205,379. The closing price for the shares was 65.54.

