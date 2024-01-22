TV18 Broadcast share price Today Live Updates : TV18 Broadcast shares surge on strong quarterly results

TV18 Broadcast Share Price Today : TV18 Broadcast's stock price opened at ₹65.98 and closed at ₹65.54 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹66.9 and a low of ₹65 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹11,254.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹68.62 and the 52-week low is ₹27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,379 shares on the BSE.
The current data for TV18 Broadcast stock shows that the price is ₹65.65, with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 0.11. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.17% and the net change in price is 0.11.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|231.75
|-3.75
|-1.59
|299.5
|172.25
|22260.04
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|127.6
|0.57
|0.45
|136.2
|48.35
|13359.06
|TV18 Broadcast
|65.65
|0.11
|0.17
|68.62
|27.35
|11254.77
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|23.88
|-0.14
|-0.58
|26.12
|12.21
|4227.01
|Dish Tv India
|20.56
|0.29
|1.43
|24.8
|12.4
|3785.62
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.63%
|3 Months
|29.44%
|6 Months
|61.06%
|YTD
|29.8%
|1 Year
|86.75%
On the last day of TV18 Broadcast trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,205,379. The closing price for the shares was ₹65.54.
