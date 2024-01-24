TV18 Broadcast Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

TV18 Broadcast Share Price Today : TV18 Broadcast's stock opened at ₹66.38 and closed at ₹65.65 on the last day of trading. The highest price the stock reached during the day was ₹67.32, while the lowest price was ₹60. The market capitalization of TV18 Broadcast is ₹10,411.31 crores. The stock's 52-week high is ₹68.62 and its 52-week low is ₹27.35. On the BSE, there were 3,377,868 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST
TV18 Broadcast share price Live :TV18 Broadcast closed at ₹65.65 on last trading day
On the last day of TV18 Broadcast trading on the BSE, there were a total of 3,377,868 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹65.65.