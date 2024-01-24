Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TV18 Broadcast Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TV18 Broadcast stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -7.49 %. The stock closed at 65.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.73 per share. Investors should monitor TV18 Broadcast stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TV18 Broadcast Stock Price Today

TV18 Broadcast Share Price Today : TV18 Broadcast's stock opened at 66.38 and closed at 65.65 on the last day of trading. The highest price the stock reached during the day was 67.32, while the lowest price was 60. The market capitalization of TV18 Broadcast is 10,411.31 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 68.62 and its 52-week low is 27.35. On the BSE, there were 3,377,868 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST TV18 Broadcast share price Live :TV18 Broadcast closed at ₹65.65 on last trading day

On the last day of TV18 Broadcast trading on the BSE, there were a total of 3,377,868 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 65.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.