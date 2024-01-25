TV18 Broadcast share price Today Live Updates : TV18 Broadcast shares surge on positive Q3 earnings

TV18 Broadcast Share Price Today : TV18 Broadcast's stock opened at ₹61.27 and closed at ₹60.73 on the last day of trading. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹63.7, while the lowest price was ₹59.41. The market capitalization of TV18 Broadcast is ₹10,867.33 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹68.62 and ₹27.35 respectively. A total of 1,730,946 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.13%
|3 Months
|40.58%
|6 Months
|58.9%
|YTD
|25.54%
|1 Year
|82.71%
The current data for TV18 Broadcast stock shows that the price is ₹63.42. There has been a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.03.
On the last day of TV18 Broadcast trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 1,730,946 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹60.73.
