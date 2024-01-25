Hello User
TV18 Broadcast share price Today Live Updates : TV18 Broadcast shares surge on positive Q3 earnings

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TV18 Broadcast stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 63.39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 63.42 per share. Investors should monitor TV18 Broadcast stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TV18 Broadcast Stock Price Today

TV18 Broadcast Share Price Today : TV18 Broadcast's stock opened at 61.27 and closed at 60.73 on the last day of trading. The highest price recorded during the day was 63.7, while the lowest price was 59.41. The market capitalization of TV18 Broadcast is 10,867.33 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 68.62 and 27.35 respectively. A total of 1,730,946 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST TV18 Broadcast share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.13%
3 Months40.58%
6 Months58.9%
YTD25.54%
1 Year82.71%
25 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST TV18 Broadcast share price Today :TV18 Broadcast trading at ₹63.42, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹63.39

The current data for TV18 Broadcast stock shows that the price is 63.42. There has been a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.03.

25 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST TV18 Broadcast share price Live :TV18 Broadcast closed at ₹60.73 on last trading day

On the last day of TV18 Broadcast trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 1,730,946 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 60.73.

