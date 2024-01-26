TV18 Broadcast share price Today Live Updates : TV18 Broadcast Surges in Positive Trade

TV18 Broadcast Share Price Today : TV18 Broadcast opened at ₹63.42 and closed at ₹63.39 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹65.1 and a low of ₹61.62 during the day. The market capitalization of TV18 Broadcast is ₹11,025.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹68.62 and the 52-week low is ₹27.35. The BSE volume for TV18 Broadcast was 1,073,890 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.