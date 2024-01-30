Hello User
TV18 Broadcast share price Today Live Updates : TV18 Broadcast shares down 5% on market opening

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TV18 Broadcast stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 64.31 per share. The stock is currently trading at 64.13 per share. Investors should monitor TV18 Broadcast stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TV18 Broadcast Stock Price Today

TV18 Broadcast Share Price Today : On the last day of TV18 Broadcast, the stock opened at 65.11 and closed at 64.31. The highest price recorded during the day was 68.1, while the lowest price was 61. The market capitalization of TV18 Broadcast is 10,994.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 68.62, while the 52-week low is 27.35. The BSE volume for the day was 4,580,757 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST TV18 Broadcast share price live: Today's Price range

TV18 Broadcast stock's low price for the day was 64.08, while the high price reached was 66.48.

30 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST TV18 Broadcast Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST TV18 Broadcast share price update :TV18 Broadcast trading at ₹64.13, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹64.31

The current data for TV18 Broadcast stock shows that the price is 64.13 with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -0.18. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly, with a negative change of 0.28% and a decrease of 0.18 in value.

30 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST TV18 Broadcast share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.14%
3 Months37.26%
6 Months58.4%
YTD27.03%
1 Year97.69%
30 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST TV18 Broadcast share price Today :TV18 Broadcast trading at ₹64.13, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹64.31

TV18 Broadcast stock is currently priced at 64.13, with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

30 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST TV18 Broadcast share price Live :TV18 Broadcast closed at ₹64.31 on last trading day

On the last day of TV18 Broadcast, the BSE volume for the company's shares was 4,580,757. The closing price for the shares was 64.31.

