TV18 Broadcast share price Today Live Updates : TV18 Broadcast shares down 5% on market opening

TV18 Broadcast Share Price Today : On the last day of TV18 Broadcast, the stock opened at ₹65.11 and closed at ₹64.31. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹68.1, while the lowest price was ₹61. The market capitalization of TV18 Broadcast is ₹10,994.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹68.62, while the 52-week low is ₹27.35. The BSE volume for the day was 4,580,757 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TV18 Broadcast stock's low price for the day was ₹64.08, while the high price reached was ₹66.48.
The current data for TV18 Broadcast stock shows that the price is ₹64.13 with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -0.18. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly, with a negative change of 0.28% and a decrease of 0.18 in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.14%
|3 Months
|37.26%
|6 Months
|58.4%
|YTD
|27.03%
|1 Year
|97.69%
TV18 Broadcast stock is currently priced at ₹64.13, with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of TV18 Broadcast, the BSE volume for the company's shares was 4,580,757. The closing price for the shares was ₹64.31.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!