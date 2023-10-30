Hello User
TVS Holdings share price Today Live Updates : TVS Holdings sees bullish trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:19 PM IST Trade
Livemint

TVS Holdings stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 5335.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5396.6 per share. Investors should monitor TVS Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TVS Holdings

On the last day of trading, TVS Holdings opened at 5399.95 and closed at 5335.5. The stock had a high of 5412.95 and a low of 5388.1. The market capitalization of TVS Holdings is 10918.45724464 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6140.0 and the 52-week low is 2828.02. There were only 12 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 01:19 PM IST TVS Holdings share price live: Today's Price range

The TVS Holdings stock had a low price of 5388.1 and a high price of 5412.95 for the current day.

30 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST TVS Holdings share price NSE Live :TVS Holdings trading at ₹5396.6, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹5335.5

The current stock price of TVS Holdings is 5396.6, representing a 1.15% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 61.1.

30 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST TVS Holdings Live Updates

30 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST TVS Holdings share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JBM Auto1227.05.70.471606.2400.914508.92
Asahi India Glass558.6-3.6-0.64651.2419.813579.0
TVS Holdings5396.661.11.156140.02828.0210918.45
Minda Corporation332.85-3.9-1.16370.65187.07957.76
Kirloskar Oil Engines546.0510.61.98576.75256.657903.75
30 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST TVS Holdings share price Live :TVS Holdings closed at ₹5335.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TVS Holdings on the BSE, there were only 12 shares traded. The closing price for these shares was 5335.5.

