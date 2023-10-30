TVS Holdings share price Today Live Updates : TVS Holdings sees bullish trading day

On the last day of trading, TVS Holdings opened at ₹5399.95 and closed at ₹5335.5. The stock had a high of ₹5412.95 and a low of ₹5388.1. The market capitalization of TVS Holdings is ₹10918.45724464 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6140.0 and the 52-week low is ₹2828.02. There were only 12 shares traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The TVS Holdings stock had a low price of ₹5388.1 and a high price of ₹5412.95 for the current day.
The current stock price of TVS Holdings is ₹5396.6, representing a 1.15% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 61.1.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JBM Auto
|1227.0
|5.7
|0.47
|1606.2
|400.9
|14508.92
|Asahi India Glass
|558.6
|-3.6
|-0.64
|651.2
|419.8
|13579.0
|TVS Holdings
|5396.6
|61.1
|1.15
|6140.0
|2828.02
|10918.45
|Minda Corporation
|332.85
|-3.9
|-1.16
|370.65
|187.0
|7957.76
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|546.05
|10.6
|1.98
|576.75
|256.65
|7903.75
On the last day of trading for TVS Holdings on the BSE, there were only 12 shares traded. The closing price for these shares was ₹5335.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!