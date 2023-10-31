TVS Holdings share price Today Live Updates : TVS Holdings Soars on Strong Trading Day

TVS Holdings had a successful day of trading as the stock opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹5408.45, reaching a high of ₹5415.0 and a low of ₹5388.1. The market capitalization for TVS Holdings is currently at ₹10942.43228788 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹6140.0 and the 52-week low is ₹2828.02. However, there were no shares traded on the BSE volume for TVS Holdings on the last day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TVS Holdings stock is currently priced at ₹5733.7, reflecting a 6.01% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of ₹325.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.07%
|3 Months
|32.83%
|6 Months
|63.42%
|YTD
|42.28%
|1 Year
|50.44%
TVS Holdings stock has a current price of ₹5590.0. The stock has experienced a 3.36% increase in value, resulting in a net change of ₹181.55.
On the last day of trading for TVS Holdings on the BSE, there were no shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹5408.45.
