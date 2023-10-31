Hello User
TVS Holdings share price Today Live Updates : TVS Holdings Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TVS Holdings stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 6.01 %. The stock closed at 5408.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5733.7 per share. Investors should monitor TVS Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TVS Holdings

TVS Holdings had a successful day of trading as the stock opened at 0.0 and closed at 5408.45, reaching a high of 5415.0 and a low of 5388.1. The market capitalization for TVS Holdings is currently at 10942.43228788 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 6140.0 and the 52-week low is 2828.02. However, there were no shares traded on the BSE volume for TVS Holdings on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST TVS Holdings share price update :TVS Holdings trading at ₹5733.7, up 6.01% from yesterday's ₹5408.45

TVS Holdings stock is currently priced at 5733.7, reflecting a 6.01% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of 325.25.

31 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST TVS Holdings share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.07%
3 Months32.83%
6 Months63.42%
YTD42.28%
1 Year50.44%
31 Oct 2023, 09:24 AM IST TVS Holdings share price Today :TVS Holdings trading at ₹5590.0, up 3.36% from yesterday's ₹5408.45

TVS Holdings stock has a current price of 5590.0. The stock has experienced a 3.36% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 181.55.

31 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST TVS Holdings share price Live :TVS Holdings closed at ₹5408.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TVS Holdings on the BSE, there were no shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 5408.45.

