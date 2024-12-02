TVS Holdings Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

TVS Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TVS Holdings opened at ₹11,801 and closed at ₹11,868.9, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹11,951.35 and a low of ₹11,641.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹26,462.98 crore, TVS Holdings remains well below its 52-week high of ₹15,115.3 and above its low of ₹5,662.65. The BSE volume recorded was 60 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST
TVS Holdings Share Price Today Live: TVS Holdings closed at ₹11868.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
TVS Holdings Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11951.35 & ₹11641.55 yesterday to end at ₹11641.55. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.