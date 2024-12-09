TVS Holdings Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024

TVS Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TVS Holdings opened at ₹11,749.95 and closed lower at ₹11,671.90. The stock experienced a high of ₹11,763.60 and a low of ₹11,629.55. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹26,319.84 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹15,115.30 and above its low of ₹6,028.85. The BSE volume recorded was just 146 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TVS Holdings Share Price Today Live: The share price of TVS Holdings has increased by 0.14% today, currently trading at ₹11,747.55. Over the past year, TVS Holdings shares have experienced a remarkable gain of 74.63%, reaching ₹11,747.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.6%
|3 Months
|-17.61%
|6 Months
|-1.98%
|YTD
|52.05%
|1 Year
|74.63%
TVS Holdings Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11763.6 & ₹11629.55 yesterday to end at ₹11704.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.