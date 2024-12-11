Hello User
TVS Holdings Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

TVS Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : TVS Holdings stock price went up today, 11 Dec 2024, by 0.93 %. The stock closed at 11650.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11759 per share. Investors should monitor TVS Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TVS Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates

TVS Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TVS Holdings opened at 11,658.8 and closed slightly lower at 11,650.9. The stock reached a high of 12,014.95 and a low of 11,610. The market capitalization stood at approximately 26,456.91 crore. Over the past year, TVS Holdings has seen a 52-week high of 15,115.3 and a low of 6,643.4, with a trading volume of 256 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST TVS Holdings Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

TVS Holdings Share Price Today Live: The share price of TVS Holdings has increased by 2.30% today, currently trading at 12,048.95. Over the past year, TVS Holdings' shares have appreciated by 74.65%, reaching 12,048.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.21%, reaching 24,610.05 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.27%
3 Months-17.18%
6 Months-1.44%
YTD52.93%
1 Year74.65%
11 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST TVS Holdings Share Price Today Live: TVS Holdings closed at ₹11650.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

TVS Holdings Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 12014.95 & 11610 yesterday to end at 11759. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

