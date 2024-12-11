TVS Holdings Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

TVS Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TVS Holdings opened at ₹11,658.8 and closed slightly lower at ₹11,650.9. The stock reached a high of ₹12,014.95 and a low of ₹11,610. The market capitalization stood at approximately ₹26,456.91 crore. Over the past year, TVS Holdings has seen a 52-week high of ₹15,115.3 and a low of ₹6,643.4, with a trading volume of 256 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TVS Holdings Share Price Today Live: The share price of TVS Holdings has increased by 2.30% today, currently trading at ₹12,048.95. Over the past year, TVS Holdings' shares have appreciated by 74.65%, reaching ₹12,048.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.21%, reaching 24,610.05 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.27%
|3 Months
|-17.18%
|6 Months
|-1.44%
|YTD
|52.93%
|1 Year
|74.65%
TVS Holdings Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹12014.95 & ₹11610 yesterday to end at ₹11759. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.