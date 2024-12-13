TVS Holdings Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

TVS Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TVS Holdings opened at ₹11,848.95 and closed lower at ₹11,754.65. The stock reached a high of ₹11,848.95 and a low of ₹11,613 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹26,431.93 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹15,115.30 and above its 52-week low of ₹6,643. The BSE volume for the day was 102 shares.
13 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST
TVS Holdings Share Price Live Updates: TVS Holdings closed at ₹11754.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
TVS Holdings Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹11848.95 & ₹11613 yesterday to end at ₹11613. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend