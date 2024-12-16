TVS Holdings Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

TVS Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TVS Holdings opened at ₹11,648.90 and closed slightly lower at ₹11,618.75. The stock reached a high of ₹11,699 and a low of ₹11,458. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹26,062.49 crore. Over the past year, TVS Holdings has seen a 52-week high of ₹15,115.30 and a low of ₹6,643.40, with a trading volume of 129 shares on the BSE.
TVS Holdings Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹11699 & ₹11458 yesterday to end at ₹11699. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.