TVS Holdings Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

TVS Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TVS Holdings opened at ₹11,798.95 and closed lower at ₹11,582.35, reflecting a decline in share value. The stock reached a high of ₹11,798.95 and a low of ₹11,456 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹26,033.35 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹15,115.30 and above its low of ₹6,643.40. The BSE volume recorded was 247 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TVS Holdings Share Price Live Updates: The share price of TVS Holdings has decreased by 4.04%, currently trading at ₹11,115.05. Over the past year, TVS Holdings shares have increased by 44.33%, reaching ₹11,115.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.62%
|3 Months
|-17.37%
|6 Months
|-3.23%
|YTD
|50.22%
|1 Year
|44.33%
TVS Holdings Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹11798.95 & ₹11456 yesterday to end at ₹11474.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend