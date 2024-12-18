Hello User
TVS Holdings Share Price Live blog for 18 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:07 PM IST Trade
Livemint

TVS Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : TVS Holdings stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -3.67 %. The stock closed at 11583.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11158 per share. Investors should monitor TVS Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TVS Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates

TVS Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TVS Holdings opened at 11,115.05 and closed at 11,583.25, marking a significant increase. The stock reached a high of 11,560.50 and a low of 11,115.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 26,033.35 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 15,115.30 and a low of 7,200, with a trading volume of 321 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:07 PM IST TVS Holdings Live Updates: TVS Holdings share price live: Today's Price range

TVS Holdings Live Updates: Today, TVS Holdings experienced a low price of 10,685 and reached a high of 11,426.55. This range indicates a fluctuation of 741.55 throughout the trading session, reflecting the stock's volatility and market activity for the day.

18 Dec 2024, 12:25 PM IST TVS Holdings Live Updates: TVS Holdings Short Term and Long Term Trends

TVS Holdings Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TVS Holdings share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:24 PM IST TVS Holdings Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days11677.05
10 Days11712.96
20 Days11684.34
50 Days12386.96
100 Days13056.86
300 Days11722.41
18 Dec 2024, 11:14 AM IST TVS Holdings Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

TVS Holdings Share Price Live Updates: TVS Holdings experienced a decline of 3.97% today, bringing its share price down to 10,763.35. In comparison, its peers are showing mixed performance; while companies like Sona Blw Precision Forgings, Endurance Technologies, and JBM Auto are also experiencing losses, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.45% and 0.49%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sona Blw Precision Forgings612.6-7.55-1.22767.8532.035925.8
Endurance Technologies2210.55-46.95-2.083059.051705.631094.23
TVS Holdings10763.35-444.8-3.9715115.37200.021776.52
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India11629.7512.90.1118100.0511423.722058.82
JBM Auto1696.45-46.8-2.682417.31321.320060.03
18 Dec 2024, 10:17 AM IST TVS Holdings Share Price Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:50 AM IST TVS Holdings Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

TVS Holdings Share Price Live Updates: TVS Holdings' share price declined by 2.4% today, reaching 10,938.95, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Companies like Sona Blw Precision Forgings, Endurance Technologies, and JBM Auto experienced losses today, whereas ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India saw an increase in its share price. In broader market trends, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded slight changes of -0.1% and +0.21%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sona Blw Precision Forgings615.6-4.55-0.73767.8532.036101.74
Endurance Technologies2229.1-28.4-1.263059.051705.631355.16
TVS Holdings10938.95-269.2-2.415115.37200.022131.79
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India11621.54.650.0418100.0511423.722043.17
JBM Auto1733.5-9.75-0.562417.31321.320498.14
18 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST TVS Holdings Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

TVS Holdings Share Price Live Updates: The share price of TVS Holdings has decreased by 0.12%, currently trading at 11,194.15. Over the past year, however, TVS Holdings' shares have increased by 29.52%, reaching 11,194.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.12%
3 Months-19.28%
6 Months-6.49%
YTD45.1%
1 Year29.52%
18 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST TVS Holdings Share Price Live Updates: TVS Holdings closed at ₹11583.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TVS Holdings Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 11560.5 & 11115.05 yesterday to end at 11158. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

