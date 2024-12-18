TVS Holdings Share Price Live blog for 18 Dec 2024

TVS Holdings Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TVS Holdings opened at ₹11,115.05 and closed at ₹11,583.25, marking a significant increase. The stock reached a high of ₹11,560.50 and a low of ₹11,115.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹26,033.35 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹15,115.30 and a low of ₹7,200, with a trading volume of 321 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TVS Holdings Live Updates: Today, TVS Holdings experienced a low price of ₹10,685 and reached a high of ₹11,426.55. This range indicates a fluctuation of ₹741.55 throughout the trading session, reflecting the stock's volatility and market activity for the day.
TVS Holdings Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TVS Holdings share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|11677.05
|10 Days
|11712.96
|20 Days
|11684.34
|50 Days
|12386.96
|100 Days
|13056.86
|300 Days
|11722.41
TVS Holdings Share Price Live Updates: TVS Holdings experienced a decline of 3.97% today, bringing its share price down to ₹10,763.35. In comparison, its peers are showing mixed performance; while companies like Sona Blw Precision Forgings, Endurance Technologies, and JBM Auto are also experiencing losses, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.45% and 0.49%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sona Blw Precision Forgings
|612.6
|-7.55
|-1.22
|767.8
|532.0
|35925.8
|Endurance Technologies
|2210.55
|-46.95
|-2.08
|3059.05
|1705.6
|31094.23
|TVS Holdings
|10763.35
|-444.8
|-3.97
|15115.3
|7200.0
|21776.52
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
|11629.75
|12.9
|0.11
|18100.05
|11423.7
|22058.82
|JBM Auto
|1696.45
|-46.8
|-2.68
|2417.3
|1321.3
|20060.03
TVS Holdings Share Price Live Updates: TVS Holdings' share price declined by 2.4% today, reaching ₹10,938.95, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Companies like Sona Blw Precision Forgings, Endurance Technologies, and JBM Auto experienced losses today, whereas ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India saw an increase in its share price. In broader market trends, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded slight changes of -0.1% and +0.21%, respectively.
|Sona Blw Precision Forgings
|615.6
|-4.55
|-0.73
|767.8
|532.0
|36101.74
|Endurance Technologies
|2229.1
|-28.4
|-1.26
|3059.05
|1705.6
|31355.16
|TVS Holdings
|10938.95
|-269.2
|-2.4
|15115.3
|7200.0
|22131.79
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
|11621.5
|4.65
|0.04
|18100.05
|11423.7
|22043.17
|JBM Auto
|1733.5
|-9.75
|-0.56
|2417.3
|1321.3
|20498.14
TVS Holdings Share Price Live Updates: The share price of TVS Holdings has decreased by 0.12%, currently trading at ₹11,194.15. Over the past year, however, TVS Holdings' shares have increased by 29.52%, reaching ₹11,194.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year period.
|1 Week
|-5.12%
|3 Months
|-19.28%
|6 Months
|-6.49%
|YTD
|45.1%
|1 Year
|29.52%
TVS Holdings Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹11560.5 & ₹11115.05 yesterday to end at ₹11158. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend