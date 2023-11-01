TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor shares fall as market sentiment sours

On the last day of trading, TVS Motor's stock opened at ₹1640 and closed at ₹1609.7. The highest price the stock reached during the day was ₹1640, while the lowest price was ₹1585.55. The market capitalization of TVS Motor is currently valued at ₹75,861.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1616.9, and the 52-week low is ₹968. The BSE volume for TVS Motor was 43,888 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.35%
|3 Months
|20.84%
|6 Months
|37.38%
|YTD
|46.56%
|1 Year
|38.81%
The current data of TVS Motor stock shows that the price is ₹1587 with a percent change of -0.24 and a net change of -3.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price, resulting in a negative percent change and net change.
On the last day of trading for TVS Motor on the BSE, a total of 43,888 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1609.7.
