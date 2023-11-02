TVS Motor Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, TVS Motor's stock opened at ₹1595.65 and closed at ₹1590.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1598.95 and a low of ₹1555.2 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹74,210.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1640, while the 52-week low is ₹968. The BSE volume for the stock was 13,594 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST
TVS Motor share price Live :TVS Motor closed at ₹1590.75 on last trading day
