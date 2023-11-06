TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, TVS Motor opened at ₹1584.85 and closed at ₹1569.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1601.45 and a low of ₹1572.4. The market capitalization of TVS Motor is ₹76,047.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1640, while the 52-week low is ₹968. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,748 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.46%
|3 Months
|20.17%
|6 Months
|31.62%
|YTD
|47.33%
|1 Year
|40.93%
The current data of TVS Motor stock shows that the price is ₹1603.05. There has been a 0.23 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.6 points.
On the last day of trading for TVS Motor on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 10,748. The closing price for the day was ₹1569.2.
