TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor Reports Strong Trading Day

On the last day of trading, TVS Motor's stock opened at ₹1603.05 and closed at ₹1599.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1617 and a low of ₹1600.65 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹76,726.57 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1640, while the 52-week low is ₹968. The BSE volume for TVS Motor was 16,153 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TVS Motor is a stock listed on the stock exchange with a spot price of 1616. The bid price is slightly higher at 1617.65, while the offer price is 1618.5. The stock is currently being traded with a bid quantity of 350 and an offer quantity of 350. The open interest for TVS Motor is 6757100.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.4%
|3 Months
|22.36%
|6 Months
|31.34%
|YTD
|48.82%
|1 Year
|44.98%
