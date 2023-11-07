TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor Reports Strong Trading Day

On the last day of trading, TVS Motor's stock opened at ₹1603.05 and closed at ₹1599.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1617 and a low of ₹1600.65 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹76,726.57 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1640, while the 52-week low is ₹968. The BSE volume for TVS Motor was 16,153 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.