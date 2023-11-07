Hello User
TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor Reports Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TVS Motor stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 1599.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1615 per share. Investors should monitor TVS Motor stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TVS Motor

On the last day of trading, TVS Motor's stock opened at 1603.05 and closed at 1599.45. The stock reached a high of 1617 and a low of 1600.65 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 76,726.57 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1640, while the 52-week low is 968. The BSE volume for TVS Motor was 16,153 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST TVS Motor November futures opened at 1625.0 as against previous close of 1617.35

TVS Motor is a stock listed on the stock exchange with a spot price of 1616. The bid price is slightly higher at 1617.65, while the offer price is 1618.5. The stock is currently being traded with a bid quantity of 350 and an offer quantity of 350. The open interest for TVS Motor is 6757100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST TVS Motor Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST TVS Motor share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.4%
3 Months22.36%
6 Months31.34%
YTD48.82%
1 Year44.98%
07 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST TVS Motor share price Live :TVS Motor closed at ₹1599.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TVS Motor on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 16,153. The closing price for the day was 1599.45.

