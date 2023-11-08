TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor sees positive trading day

On the last day of trading, TVS Motor's stock opened at ₹1615.05 and closed at ₹1614.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1622.7 and a low of ₹1605 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹76,895.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1640, while the 52-week low is ₹968. The BSE volume for the day was 8449 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for TVS Motor Top active call options for TVS Motor at 08 Nov 10:40 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1620.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹55.0 (+38.02%) & ₹42.0 (+42.86%) respectively. Top active put options for TVS Motor at 08 Nov 10:40 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1620.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹16.25 (-29.5%) & ₹23.45 (-27.51%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

TVS Motor share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 5416.0 -3.3 -0.06 5514.65 3522.0 153249.71 Eicher Motors 3517.95 8.95 0.26 3792.95 2835.95 96209.45 TVS Motor Co 1637.9 27.85 1.73 1640.0 968.0 77814.52 Hero Motocorp 3149.8 18.35 0.59 3275.0 2246.75 62945.52 Tube Investments Of India 3243.0 35.5 1.11 3737.15 2375.05 62629.17

TVS Motor share price NSE Live :TVS Motor trading at ₹1638.4, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹1610.05 The stock price of TVS Motor has increased by 1.76% or ₹28.35. The current price of the stock is ₹1638.4.

TVS Motor November futures opened at 1618.0 as against previous close of 1616.3 TVS Motor is currently trading at a spot price of INR 1629.95. The bid price stands at INR 1630.45, while the offer price is INR 1631.4. The offer quantity is 350, matched with a bid quantity of 350. The stock has an open interest of 6680100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

TVS Motor Co share price live: Today's Price range TVS Motor Co's stock had a low price of ₹1613.5 and a high price of ₹1631.1 for the current day.

TVS Motor Live Updates TVS MOTOR CO More Information

TVS Motor share price update :TVS Motor trading at ₹1619.25, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹1610.05 TVS Motor stock is currently priced at ₹1619.25, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 9.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percentage change.

TVS Motor share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.24% 3 Months 22.63% 6 Months 30.94% YTD 48.38% 1 Year 44.73%

TVS Motor share price Today :TVS Motor trading at ₹1618.75, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1610.05 The current stock price of TVS Motor is ₹1618.75. It has seen a percent change of 0.54, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 8.7, suggesting a positive movement in price.

TVS Motor share price Live :TVS Motor closed at ₹1614.8 on last trading day On the last day of trading for TVS Motor on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 8,449. The closing price of the stock was ₹1614.8.