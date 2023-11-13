TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor Shows Strong Trading Performance

On the last day of trading, TVS Motor's open price was ₹1662.95, the close price was ₹1632.75, the high price was ₹1662.95, and the low price was ₹1642.75. The market capitalization of TVS Motor was ₹78,275.35 crore. The 52-week high price was ₹1658.95, and the 52-week low price was ₹968. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 8,377.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of TVS Motor stock is ₹1651.1 with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 1.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.05%
|3 Months
|21.7%
|6 Months
|31.88%
|YTD
|50.35%
|1 Year
|47.56%
TVS Motor stock is currently priced at ₹1658.95, with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 9.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for TVS Motor on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8377. The closing price for the day was ₹1632.75.
