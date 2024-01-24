Hello User
TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor shares plunge on disappointing quarterly results

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TVS Motor stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 2012.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1987.15 per share. Investors should monitor TVS Motor stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TVS Motor Stock Price Today

TVS Motor Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TVS Motor's stock opened at 2001.45 and closed at 2012.05. The highest price reached during the day was 2045, while the lowest price was 1978.05. The market capitalization of TVS Motor is 94406.94 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2104 and 968, respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 34,544.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST TVS Motor share price Today :TVS Motor trading at ₹1987.15, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹2012.05

Based on the current data, the TVS Motor stock price is 1987.15. There has been a percent change of -1.24, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -24.9, meaning the stock has decreased by 24.9.

24 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST TVS Motor share price Live :TVS Motor closed at ₹2012.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TVS Motor on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 34,544. The closing price of the stock was 2,012.05.

