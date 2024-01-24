TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor shares plunge on disappointing quarterly results

TVS Motor Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TVS Motor's stock opened at ₹2001.45 and closed at ₹2012.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2045, while the lowest price was ₹1978.05. The market capitalization of TVS Motor is ₹94406.94 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2104 and ₹968, respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 34,544.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
