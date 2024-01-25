Hello User
TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor Shares Plummet in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TVS Motor stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -2.97 %. The stock closed at 2002.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1942.75 per share. Investors should monitor TVS Motor stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TVS Motor Stock Price Today

TVS Motor Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TVS Motor opened at 1970.15 and closed at 1987.15. The stock reached a high of 2012.6 and a low of 1960.85. With a market capitalization of 95,193.21 crore, TVS Motor's 52-week high and low are recorded at 2104 and 968 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 168,203 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST TVS Motor share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.79%
3 Months14.52%
6 Months45.84%
YTD-1.23%
1 Year103.38%
25 Jan 2024, 09:26 AM IST TVS Motor share price Today :TVS Motor trading at ₹1942.75, down -2.97% from yesterday's ₹2002.2

The current data for TVS Motor stock shows that the price is 1942.75, with a percent change of -2.97 and a net change of -59.45. This means that the stock has experienced a decline in value, with a decrease of 2.97% and a decrease of 59.45.

25 Jan 2024, 08:27 AM IST TVS Motor share price Live :TVS Motor closed at ₹1987.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TVS Motor on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 168203. The closing price of the stock was 1987.15.

