TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor Shares Plummet in Trading Session

TVS Motor Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TVS Motor opened at ₹1970.15 and closed at ₹1987.15. The stock reached a high of ₹2012.6 and a low of ₹1960.85. With a market capitalization of ₹95,193.21 crore, TVS Motor's 52-week high and low are recorded at ₹2104 and ₹968 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 168,203 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.79%
|3 Months
|14.52%
|6 Months
|45.84%
|YTD
|-1.23%
|1 Year
|103.38%
The current data for TVS Motor stock shows that the price is ₹1942.75, with a percent change of -2.97 and a net change of -59.45. This means that the stock has experienced a decline in value, with a decrease of 2.97% and a decrease of ₹59.45.
