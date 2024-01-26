TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor sees decline in trading performance

TVS Motor Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TVS Motor's stock opened at ₹2067.55 and closed at ₹2002.2. The stock had a high of ₹2067.55 and a low of ₹1923.75 during the day. The market capitalization of TVS Motor is ₹92,594.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2104, while the 52-week low is ₹968. The stock had a trading volume of 55,825 shares on the BSE.
The current data for TVS Motor stock shows that the price is ₹1949, with a percent change of -2.66 and a net change of -53.2. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.66% and has experienced a decrease of 53.2 points.
On the last day of trading for TVS Motor on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 55,825. The closing price of the shares was ₹2002.2.
