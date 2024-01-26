Hello User
TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor sees decline in trading performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TVS Motor stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -2.66 %. The stock closed at 2002.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1949 per share. Investors should monitor TVS Motor stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TVS Motor Stock Price Today

TVS Motor Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TVS Motor's stock opened at 2067.55 and closed at 2002.2. The stock had a high of 2067.55 and a low of 1923.75 during the day. The market capitalization of TVS Motor is 92,594.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2104, while the 52-week low is 968. The stock had a trading volume of 55,825 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST TVS Motor share price Today :TVS Motor trading at ₹1949, down -2.66% from yesterday's ₹2002.2

The current data for TVS Motor stock shows that the price is 1949, with a percent change of -2.66 and a net change of -53.2. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.66% and has experienced a decrease of 53.2 points.

26 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST TVS Motor share price Live :TVS Motor closed at ₹2002.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TVS Motor on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 55,825. The closing price of the shares was 2002.2.

