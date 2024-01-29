Hello User
TVS Motor Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
TVS Motor stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -2.66 %. The stock closed at 2002.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1949 per share. Investors should monitor TVS Motor stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TVS Motor Stock Price Today

TVS Motor Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TVS Motor opened at 2067.55 and closed at 2002.2. The stock had a high of 2067.55 and a low of 1923.75. The market capitalization of TVS Motor is 92,594.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2104 and the 52-week low is 968.45. The BSE volume for the day was 55,825 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST TVS Motor share price NSE Live :TVS Motor closed at ₹2002.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TVS Motor on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 55,825 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2002.2.

