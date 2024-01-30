TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor Gains Momentum in Trading

TVS Motor Share Price Today : TVS Motor's stock opened at ₹1940 and closed at ₹1941.75 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹1973.9 and a low of ₹1928.35. The company's market capitalization is ₹93,399.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2104 and the 52-week low is ₹968.45. The stock had a trading volume of 32,300 shares on the BSE.
TVS Motor Co stock's low price for the day was ₹1962.45 and the high price was ₹1989.
TVS Motor, currently trading at a spot price of 1986.6, has a bid price of 2000.7 and an offer price of 2001.45. The offer quantity is 350 shares, while the bid quantity stands at 700 shares. The stock has an open interest of 5096350.
The current data of TVS Motor stock shows that the price is ₹1965.95 with a percent change of 1.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.25% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 24.2, indicating that the stock has gained 24.2 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.55%
|3 Months
|8.83%
|6 Months
|42.71%
|YTD
|-3.02%
|1 Year
|86.97%
The current price of TVS Motor stock is ₹1965.95. It has experienced a percent change of 1.25, resulting in a net change of 24.2.
On the last day of trading, TVS Motor recorded a volume of 32,300 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock stood at ₹1941.75.
