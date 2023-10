On the last day of trading, TVS Motor had an opening price of ₹1580.65. The stock closed at ₹1593.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1591.85, while the lowest price was ₹1563.2. The market capitalization of TVS Motor is currently ₹74,833.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1616.9, and the 52-week low is ₹968. The BSE volume for the day was 6489 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

TVS Motor share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 5325.05 -48.65 -0.91 5514.65 3522.0 150676.21 Eicher Motors 3359.9 -36.4 -1.07 3886.0 2835.95 91887.07 TVS Motor Co 1580.65 -12.6 -0.79 1616.9 968.0 75094.64 Hero Motocorp 3095.45 -16.5 -0.53 3275.0 2246.75 61859.39 Tube Investments Of India 3045.1 -20.1 -0.66 3737.15 2375.05 58807.3

TVS Motor October futures opened at 1594.9 as against previous close of 1597.9 TVS Motor is currently trading at a spot price of 1575.35. The bid price and offer price are 1578.2 and 1578.7 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 350. The stock has a high open interest of 6333250. Investors can consider buying TVS Motor at the current spot price or place a bid at 1578.2 to potentially benefit from any future price appreciation.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

TVS Motor Co share price live: Today's Price range The TVS Motor Co stock had a low price of ₹1563.2 and a high price of ₹1591.85 on the current day.

TVS Motor share price NSE Live :TVS Motor trading at ₹1578.45, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹1593.25 The current data of TVS Motor stock shows that the price is ₹1578.45. There has been a percent change of -0.93, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.8, suggesting a decrease of ₹14.8 in the stock price.

TVS Motor share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 5337.65 -36.05 -0.67 5514.65 3522.0 151032.74 Eicher Motors 3362.95 -33.35 -0.98 3886.0 2835.95 91970.48 TVS Motor Co 1577.85 -15.4 -0.97 1616.9 968.0 74961.62 Hero Motocorp 3102.65 -9.3 -0.3 3275.0 2246.75 62003.27 Tube Investments Of India 3038.25 -26.95 -0.88 3737.15 2375.05 58675.01

TVS Motor share price Live :TVS Motor closed at ₹1593.25 on last trading day On the last day of TVS Motor trading on the BSE, there were 6,489 shares exchanged. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,593.25.