TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor's Stock Takes a Hit on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TVS Motor stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 1593.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1578.45 per share. Investors should monitor TVS Motor stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TVS Motor

On the last day of trading, TVS Motor had an opening price of 1580.65. The stock closed at 1593.25. The highest price reached during the day was 1591.85, while the lowest price was 1563.2. The market capitalization of TVS Motor is currently 74,833.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1616.9, and the 52-week low is 968. The BSE volume for the day was 6489 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 11:31 AM IST TVS Motor share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto5325.05-48.65-0.915514.653522.0150676.21
Eicher Motors3359.9-36.4-1.073886.02835.9591887.07
TVS Motor Co1580.65-12.6-0.791616.9968.075094.64
Hero Motocorp3095.45-16.5-0.533275.02246.7561859.39
Tube Investments Of India3045.1-20.1-0.663737.152375.0558807.3
30 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST TVS Motor October futures opened at 1594.9 as against previous close of 1597.9

TVS Motor is currently trading at a spot price of 1575.35. The bid price and offer price are 1578.2 and 1578.7 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 350. The stock has a high open interest of 6333250. Investors can consider buying TVS Motor at the current spot price or place a bid at 1578.2 to potentially benefit from any future price appreciation.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST TVS Motor Co share price live: Today's Price range

The TVS Motor Co stock had a low price of 1563.2 and a high price of 1591.85 on the current day.

30 Oct 2023, 11:08 AM IST TVS Motor share price NSE Live :TVS Motor trading at ₹1578.45, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹1593.25

The current data of TVS Motor stock shows that the price is 1578.45. There has been a percent change of -0.93, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.8, suggesting a decrease of 14.8 in the stock price.

30 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST TVS Motor share price Live :TVS Motor closed at ₹1593.25 on last trading day

On the last day of TVS Motor trading on the BSE, there were 6,489 shares exchanged. The closing price for the stock was 1,593.25.

