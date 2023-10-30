TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor's Stock Takes a Hit on the Market

On the last day of trading, TVS Motor had an opening price of ₹1580.65. The stock closed at ₹1593.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1591.85, while the lowest price was ₹1563.2. The market capitalization of TVS Motor is currently ₹74,833.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1616.9, and the 52-week low is ₹968. The BSE volume for the day was 6489 shares.
TVS Motor is currently trading at a spot price of 1575.35. The bid price and offer price are 1578.2 and 1578.7 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 350. The stock has a high open interest of 6333250. Investors can consider buying TVS Motor at the current spot price or place a bid at 1578.2 to potentially benefit from any future price appreciation.
The TVS Motor Co stock had a low price of ₹1563.2 and a high price of ₹1591.85 on the current day.
The current data of TVS Motor stock shows that the price is ₹1578.45. There has been a percent change of -0.93, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.8, suggesting a decrease of ₹14.8 in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Auto
|5337.65
|-36.05
|-0.67
|5514.65
|3522.0
|151032.74
|Eicher Motors
|3362.95
|-33.35
|-0.98
|3886.0
|2835.95
|91970.48
|TVS Motor Co
|1577.85
|-15.4
|-0.97
|1616.9
|968.0
|74961.62
|Hero Motocorp
|3102.65
|-9.3
|-0.3
|3275.0
|2246.75
|62003.27
|Tube Investments Of India
|3038.25
|-26.95
|-0.88
|3737.15
|2375.05
|58675.01
On the last day of TVS Motor trading on the BSE, there were 6,489 shares exchanged. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,593.25.
