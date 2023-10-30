TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor's Stock Takes a Hit on the Market

On the last day of trading, TVS Motor had an opening price of ₹1580.65. The stock closed at ₹1593.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1591.85, while the lowest price was ₹1563.2. The market capitalization of TVS Motor is currently ₹74,833.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1616.9, and the 52-week low is ₹968. The BSE volume for the day was 6489 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.