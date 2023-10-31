TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor stock drops in trading today

On the last day, TVS Motor opened at ₹1580.65 and closed at ₹1593.25. The stock had a high of ₹1615.75 and a low of ₹1563.20. The market capitalization of TVS Motor is ₹76,455.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1616.90 and the 52-week low is ₹968. The BSE volume for TVS Motor was 21,598 shares.
TVS Motor stock has a current price of ₹1606.25, with a percent change of -0.21 and a net change of -3.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.77%
|3 Months
|21.26%
|6 Months
|41.33%
|YTD
|48.22%
|1 Year
|42.73%
The current price of TVS Motor stock is ₹1615, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 5.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for TVS Motor on the BSE, a total of 21,598 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1593.25.
