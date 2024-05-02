TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor closed today at ₹2078, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹2062

TVS Motor Share Price Today : TVS Motor's stock opened at ₹2054.1 and closed at ₹2036.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹2106.25, while the low was ₹2043.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹98,335.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2313.9 and the 52-week low is ₹1138.55. The BSE volume for the day was 28682 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TVS Motor Co share price live: Today's Price range
The TVS Motor Co stock reached a high of ₹2116.95 and a low of ₹2066.15 on the current day.
TVS Motor share price NSE Live :TVS Motor closed today at ₹2078, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹2062
TVS Motor share price closed the day at ₹2078 - a 0.78% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 2105.72 , 2137.43 , 2157.02. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2054.42 , 2034.83 , 2003.12.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
TVS Motor Live Updates
TVS Motor share price Today :TVS Motor trading at ₹2068.45, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹2062
TVS Motor share price is at ₹2068.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2034.0 and ₹2095.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2034.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2095.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TVS Motor share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1981.16
|10 Days
|1996.17
|20 Days
|2055.15
|50 Days
|2105.17
|100 Days
|2048.28
|300 Days
|1768.92
TVS Motor Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TVS Motor share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
TVS Motor share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
TVS Motor touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
TVS Motor share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2102.0, 0.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1177.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3051.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
TVS Motor share price Live :TVS Motor trading at ₹2080.05, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹2062
TVS Motor share price is at ₹2080.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2034.0 and ₹2095.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2034.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2095.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TVS Motor share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
TVS Motor touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
TVS Motor share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 1.26%; Futures open interest increased by 7.09%
An increase in futures price and open interest in TVS Motor indicates potential positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
TVS Motor Co share price live: Today's Price range
TVS Motor Co stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹2067.85 and a high of ₹2116.95 on the current day.
TVS Motor share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
TVS Motor touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
TVS Motor Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TVS Motor share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
TVS Motor share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1981.16
|10 Days
|1996.17
|20 Days
|2055.15
|50 Days
|2105.17
|100 Days
|2048.28
|300 Days
|1768.92
TVS Motor share price Today :TVS Motor trading at ₹2074.1, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹2062
TVS Motor share price is at ₹2074.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2034.0 and ₹2095.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2034.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2095.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TVS Motor share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 2093.68 and 2072.08 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 2072.08 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2093.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
TVS Motor share price update :TVS Motor trading at ₹2084.2, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹2062
TVS Motor share price is at ₹2084.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2034.0 and ₹2095.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2034.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2095.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TVS Motor share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the share price of TVS Motor increased by 1.54% to reach ₹2093.8, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Eicher Motors is declining, but Bajaj Auto, Hero Motocorp, and Tube Investments Of India are all seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.33% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|9086.95
|179.2
|2.01
|9356.0
|4427.3
|253689.25
|Eicher Motors
|4583.55
|-12.5
|-0.27
|4689.55
|3159.2
|125351.65
|TVS Motor Co
|2093.8
|31.8
|1.54
|2313.9
|1138.55
|99473.74
|Hero Motocorp
|4585.1
|42.7
|0.94
|4953.24
|2457.35
|91628.51
|Tube Investments Of India
|3768.0
|25.85
|0.69
|4120.8
|2534.65
|72768.02
TVS Motor share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 55.41% higher than yesterday
The volume of TVS Motor traded by 10 AM is 55.41% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹2083.55, up by 1.05%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
TVS Motor share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
TVS Motor touched a high of 2089.45 & a low of 2067.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2093.68
|Support 1
|2072.08
|Resistance 2
|2102.37
|Support 2
|2059.17
|Resistance 3
|2115.28
|Support 3
|2050.48
TVS Motor Live Updates
TVS Motor share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the share price of TVS Motor has increased by 0.87% to reach ₹2079.95, in line with its industry counterparts like Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Hero Motocorp, and Tube Investments Of India, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.17% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|8963.5
|55.75
|0.63
|9356.0
|4427.3
|250242.78
|Eicher Motors
|4598.0
|1.95
|0.04
|4689.55
|3159.2
|125746.83
|TVS Motor Co
|2079.95
|17.95
|0.87
|2313.9
|1138.55
|98815.74
|Hero Motocorp
|4574.05
|31.65
|0.7
|4953.24
|2457.35
|91407.69
|Tube Investments Of India
|3743.95
|1.8
|0.05
|4120.8
|2534.65
|72303.57
TVS Motor share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.79%; Futures open interest increased by 3.14%
An increase in futures price and open interest in TVS Motor indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, therefore traders may consider holding onto their long positions.
TVS Motor share price Today :TVS Motor trading at ₹2077, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹2062
TVS Motor share price is at ₹2077 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2034.0 and ₹2095.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2034.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2095.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TVS Motor share price live: Price Analysis
The stock price of TVS Motor has increased by 1.58% and is currently trading at ₹2094.60. Over the past year, the shares of TVS Motor have surged by 80.96% to ₹2094.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.47%
|3 Months
|0.51%
|6 Months
|29.49%
|YTD
|1.69%
|1 Year
|80.96%
TVS Motor share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2095.7
|Support 1
|2034.0
|Resistance 2
|2131.4
|Support 2
|2008.0
|Resistance 3
|2157.4
|Support 3
|1972.3
TVS Motor share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2102.0, 1.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1177.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3051.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
TVS Motor share price Today : TVS Motor volume yesterday was 1252 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1033 k
The trading volume yesterday was 21.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1223 k & BSE volume was 28 k.
TVS Motor share price Live :TVS Motor closed at ₹2036.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹2106.25 & ₹2043.6 yesterday to end at ₹2036.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!